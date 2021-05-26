Tredje AP fonden Has $13.91 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.75. 154,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $211.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average is $227.26. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

