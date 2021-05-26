GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.75 Million Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 687.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.66. 6,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,490. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.20. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.64 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

