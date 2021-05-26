AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.55.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,957. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $387,130. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.