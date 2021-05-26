Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,565,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,809,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,735,004. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $223.94 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

