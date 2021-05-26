$44.04 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce $44.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.28 million and the lowest is $27.79 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $2.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,549.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $356.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $435.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $137.26 million, with estimates ranging from $83.15 million to $191.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.42 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,086 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 206,289 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,183,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,245 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,439,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 51,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

