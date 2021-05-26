$19.81 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will report $19.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.90 million and the lowest is $19.72 million. eGain posted sales of $19.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $77.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.76 million to $77.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $87.71 million, with estimates ranging from $86.66 million to $88.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EGAN shares. Berenberg Bank cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. 1,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $317.21 million, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.29.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270 in the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in eGain by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after buying an additional 435,539 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 112.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 324,497 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in eGain by 85.2% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 232,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 343.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 163,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 160,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

