Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Seagate Technology worth $23,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STX traded up $3.28 on Wednesday, reaching $96.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,807. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

