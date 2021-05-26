EPG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

LOW traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.27. 78,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,983. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.09 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

