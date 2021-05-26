Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $77.87. 688,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,685,000. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

