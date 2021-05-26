Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BNR traded down $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.91. 26,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. Burning Rock Biotech has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

