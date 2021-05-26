HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) released its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

NYSE:HEI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.29. HEICO has a 52 week low of $92.45 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.90.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.88.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

