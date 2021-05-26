Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.99. The company had a trading volume of 221,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,931. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.53. The firm has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

