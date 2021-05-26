Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,612 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 2.96% of The Hackett Group worth $14,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCKT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. 3,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $535.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCKT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

