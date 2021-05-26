Sector Gamma AS Increases Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,688 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health comprises 2.3% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

ELAN traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.71. 123,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

