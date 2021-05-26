Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.750-4.250 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $11.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,300,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $44.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,245,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,680,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,596. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

