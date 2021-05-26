Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil Sells 1,795 Shares

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $429.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,865. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $409.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.89. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $240.01 and a twelve month high of $449.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after buying an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 170.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 160,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Pool by 125.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,885,000 after acquiring an additional 159,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

