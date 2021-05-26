Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Sells $391,146.21 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.77. 605,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,951. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

