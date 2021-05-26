John Tartol Sells 5,000 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of HLF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.65. 21,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,870. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.
