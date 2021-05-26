ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 761.8% from the April 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of ASAZY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. 144,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,069. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

