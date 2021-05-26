Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Expands By 671.4%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 671.4% from the April 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPOKY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS EPOKY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 58,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,633. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $24.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

