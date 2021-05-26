Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sodexo (SDXAY)

Sodexo (OTCMKTS: SDXAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/21/2021 – Sodexo was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/17/2021 – Sodexo was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/17/2021 – Sodexo was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/7/2021 – Sodexo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/15/2021 – Sodexo had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/12/2021 – Sodexo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of SDXAY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. 12,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,618. Sodexo S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.