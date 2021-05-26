Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) EVP Sells $3,379,600.00 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE OLN traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 59,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,966. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after buying an additional 651,765 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after buying an additional 312,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Olin by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,749,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,416,000 after buying an additional 83,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,424,000 after buying an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,772,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

