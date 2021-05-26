Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 796.3% from the April 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OUKPY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. 5,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,115. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. AlphaValue raised Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

