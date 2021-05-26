STASIS EURO Hits Market Capitalization of $83.58 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00003200 BTC on major exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $83.58 million and approximately $66,532.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00080891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00019025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.88 or 0.00975921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.71 or 0.09859657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00092348 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 67,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

