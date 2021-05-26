ATN Trading Up 7.4% This Week (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One ATN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ATN has a total market cap of $964,270.87 and approximately $87,208.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATN has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00080891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00019025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.88 or 0.00975921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.71 or 0.09859657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00092348 BTC.

ATN Coin Profile

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATN is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

