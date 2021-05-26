Diamond (DMD) 1-Day Volume Hits $27,640.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Diamond has a total market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $27,640.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $2.58 or 0.00006660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002715 BTC.
- KARMA (KARMA) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- FairGame (FAIR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00108655 BTC.
About Diamond
According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “
Buying and Selling Diamond
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
