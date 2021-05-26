Diamond (DMD) 1-Day Volume Hits $27,640.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Diamond has a total market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $27,640.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $2.58 or 0.00006660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002715 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00108655 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,600,052 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

