Analysts Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target at $469.92

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $469.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $457.74. 22,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $186.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.07. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $280.00 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.