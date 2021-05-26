NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 4,816 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $38.88. 718,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,304,400. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

