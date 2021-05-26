NTV Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Crown Castle International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.32. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,590 shares of company stock worth $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.