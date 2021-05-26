Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,951,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 267,318 shares during the quarter. CEMEX comprises 1.1% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $48,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 401,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,354,546. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $8.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. Analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CX. BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.48.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

