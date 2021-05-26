Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,797,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,694 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Delta Air Lines worth $86,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $47.50. 738,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,862,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

