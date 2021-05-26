Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 301 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $212.87. The company had a trading volume of 41,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $96.78 and a one year high of $219.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.54 and its 200 day moving average is $172.57.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

