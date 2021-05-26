Beck Bode LLC Invests $6.36 Million in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,362,000. Agilent Technologies makes up 2.0% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.49.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.82. 37,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $137.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.73 and its 200 day moving average is $123.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

