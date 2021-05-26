Holloway Wealth Management LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,978 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.0% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE TSM traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,132,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.