Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $217.13. 137,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,376. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $149.85 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

