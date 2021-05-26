Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Universal in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UVV traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,716. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

