Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives $147.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Redburn Partners downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS ARKAY traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.22. 3,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073. Arkema has a 52-week low of $82.06 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arkema will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $2.528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

