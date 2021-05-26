Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 61,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $18,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6,987.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $622,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,279,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

CNI stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.72. 293,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,667. The stock has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.