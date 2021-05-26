BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00080327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.46 or 0.00973319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.02 or 0.09791132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00092323 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BEPRO is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

