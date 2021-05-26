Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after acquiring an additional 694,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 224,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,522,280. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.