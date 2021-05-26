Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Stryker by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 448,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,193,000 after buying an additional 50,131 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Stryker by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 30.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 89,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.38.

NYSE:SYK traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.33. The stock had a trading volume of 72,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,878. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.