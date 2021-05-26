The Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $116.78

Shares of The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.78 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 119.75 ($1.56). The Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 119.75 ($1.56), with a volume of 464 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.25 million and a P/E ratio of -8.17.

About The Conygar Investment (LON:CIC)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (ÂConygarÂ) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

