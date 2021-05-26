PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.75

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 3849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHX shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.96 million and a P/E ratio of 462.50.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 625.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks bought 79,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$224,238.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,735,600 shares in the company, valued at C$13,307,036. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown purchased 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$76,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 129,937 shares in the company, valued at C$376,817.30. Insiders have purchased a total of 134,900 shares of company stock valued at $388,503 over the last 90 days.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

