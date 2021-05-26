Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $201.55

Telit Communications PLC (LON:TCM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 201.55 ($2.63) and traded as high as GBX 207.50 ($2.71). Telit Communications shares last traded at GBX 202 ($2.64), with a volume of 49,917 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £303.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 201.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.87.

Telit Communications Company Profile (LON:TCM)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Products; and Cloud & Connectivity.

