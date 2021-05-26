Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the April 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PFO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

