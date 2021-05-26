AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Down 84.6% in May

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the April 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CBH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,207. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.
About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
