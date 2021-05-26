Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Hold

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

AMRS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.87.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. 284,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,746. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. Amyris has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amyris by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Amyris by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 117,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 66,157 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

