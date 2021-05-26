Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,206. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

