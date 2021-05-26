Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,750 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,869 shares of company stock worth $41,013,198. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

NYSE DLR traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.08. 25,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,674. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

