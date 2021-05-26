279,803 Shares in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 279,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.25% of Party City Holdco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTY traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 75,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,436. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 3.96. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

